Pediatric mental health center at URMC seeks to support children at a time of crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new pediatric mental health urgent care facility opened at the Golisano Children’s Hospital this week, with the goal of keeping kids in need of care out of emergency rooms.

The facility is only the second of its kind in New York State. Dr. Michael Scharf from the University of Rochester Medical Center says the facility offers a different way for families to seek help for their kids in times of crisis and emotional stress.

“The main things that people are pointing to when they talk about a pediatric mental health crisis are increased rates in youth suicide and suicide attempts and in children coming to emergency rooms for mental health needs,” he said. “We saw here in the Rochester area over a three year period the number of children presenting to our emergency rooms for mental health needs increase by 30%.”

About a year ago, three professional societies came together and declared a national state of emergency for children’s mental health issues. Though this facility has been talked about for over 10 years, Dr. Scharf says it’s been a long time coming, but it’s right on time.

The goal is to create an array of services that enable and empower families to help their children and teens get the best care possible.

Walk-in hours are seven days a week from noon until 7 p.m. Families can also call the behavioral health crisis line, which gives them the opportunity to speak to a licensed therapist to figure out the next steps. You can learn more about the services the center offers here.

