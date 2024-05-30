Peer connection center opens at Veterans Outreach Center

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Veterans in need of support have a new place to go in Rochester.

The Steve Preston Peer Connection Center opened on Thursday morning at the Veterans Outreach Center on South Avenue. The center offers programs like suicide prevention and a buddy check system, as well as massage therapy and a barber and beauty shop.

Licensed professionals and skilled volunteers run the center. The center is named in honor of Steve Preston, a late local firefighter who, along with his wife Carol, provided funding for the center. You can learn more about the VOC’s services here.