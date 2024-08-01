Peer support and mental health resources becoming more common for Rochester’s first responders facing trauma

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CDC says rates of suicide for first responders are higher than the average citizen. A big reason is they run toward danger – not away from it.

“It’s not just an isolated moment in time where, you know, you may see a dead body on the side of the road. You are dealing with a family and their pains and struggles as well. And that takes a toll on people,” said Paul Dondorfer, Vice President of the Rochester Locust Club.

Dondorfer has worked for over two decades as an officer. He’s seen a lot. His first year serving was as a New York City officer during 9/11.

“There was a lot of things that, you know, we saw that the human body just doesn’t comprehend the human mind, doesn’t comprehend these things,” Dondorfer said.

RFD Captain David Abdoch has responded to multiple fires involving children and says it’s hard not to think of his children.

“We got to give the community the best version of us, but we’re not machines, we’re humans,”

Sgt. Steve Boily of RPD’s wellness program said most people experience two to three serious traumatic events in their lifetime.

“The average for law enforcement officers anywhere from 150 to 200, that cumulative stress and trauma that can’t help but affect people even with the strongest of coping skills,” Boily said.

Mental health resources are becoming more common. RPD started a wellness program with a mental health clinician in 2021. RFD has therapists come to the firehouse to talk after a hard scene.

“No one knows what it’s like except for someone that’s had gone through it,” Boily said.

RFD’s union started a peer support group this year. They have 25 members trained in it now.

“They’re trained on how to talk to members who are experiencing a different, difficult time. They’re trained on early awareness, whether it’s alcohol dependency, grief, or any suicidal thoughts,” said Lt. Jackeline Sierra of the Rochester Fire Department.

Sierra says they find it easier for their crews to talk to people who relate. And while RPD doesn’t have a peer support group – they say it helps to have someone you know who gets it.

RFD said their peer support program has been a huge success since it began and other departments like RPD could look to replicate something similar in the future.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.