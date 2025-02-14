Penfield BOE will temporarily pause public commenting at its meetings

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Penfield Board of Education will temporarily pause public commenting at its meetings following Tuesday’s meeting over a controversial book.

The board says there were multiple disruptions during the meeting, which prevented board members from completing their business and left a student visibly shaken. The board referenced a man wearing a gorilla suit to the meeting, calling it “deeply offensive and unacceptable” due to historically racist tropes. A message from the board said:

“Such imagery is rooted in historically racist tropes that have been used to dehumanize Black individuals. The display of this attire at a public meeting where Black board members and a Black superintendent were present was not only inappropriate but also an act of racial intimidation.”



News10NBC spoke with the Penfield superintendent and school board president, along with the man who wore the gorilla suit. The man said he didn’t intend for the suit to be interpreted as racist.

The board will pause public comments in March and April, saying it’s working toward restoring a positive environment in which respectful conversations can take place. Tuesday’s meeting ended in a recess. The board said:

“When individuals in attendance repeatedly spoke over the Assistant Superintendent and the Board President, it undermined the ability of district leadership to conduct official business and engage in meaningful discourse,” a message from the board said. “Such interruptions not only disrupt the meeting’s proceedings but also prevent the board from addressing critical matters affecting the school district and community.”

Tuesday’s meeting drew a large crowd as parents voiced their opinions on “The Rainbow Parade”, a book about a young girl and her two moms attending an LGBTQ Pride parade. The book features illustrations that some parents said are inappropriate for elementary school students.