Penfield cancels March school board meetings citing safety concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The regularly scheduled Penfield Board of Education meetings on March 4 and March 18 have been canceled because of safety concerns.

Tasha Potter, Ed.D., Superintendent of Penfield Schools said that after the February Board of Education meeting, she and Board members received about 200 messages through various channels. Their lawyers reviewed 84 messages submitted via the “Contact Us” form addressing the Board and Superintendent, and three forwarded voicemails.

They found the majority of the 84 messages were concerning, with 27 containing threatening language.

Seven threatening emails were directed to the Board of Education.

“Dr. Potter seems to be the recipient of much of the vitriol, some of which appears to be racially motivated. Three threatening emails were sent to Dr. Potter directly.”

Three particularly disturbing voicemails were left at the District Office.

“The language used in these messages has been discriminatory, racist, homophobic, and outright inappropriate,” Potter said.

The student participation in Board meetings will be suspended for the rest of the 2024-2025 school year because of the increased security concerns with larger adult audiences.

“The safety and well-being of our community are our top priorities, and we must work together to ensure that District remains a place of respect, safety, and inclusivity,” said Potter.

The Board will reconvene on April 8, with enhanced safety protocols in place. These measures will include the hiring of a Safety and Security Coordinator, additional school security services, and continued collaboration with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who will maintain a presence on campuses.

Though the March meetings are canceled, people can share their thoughts with all Board members by emailing boepublic@PenfieldSchools.onmicrosoft.com.

