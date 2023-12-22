Penfield girls basketball coach honored for 30 years of coaching

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield girls varsity basketball coach Mark Vogt received a special honor on Thursday night.

After the team’s game against Aquinas, they surprised the coach by honoring him for his 30 years of coaching girls basketball, 23 of which have been at Penfield. Vogt has been honored as coach of the year by All Greater Rochester, Section V, and Monroe County among others.

“This gym right here is my second favorite place in the world behind my house,” Vogt said. “It’s been a great run. We have great alumni and we have great families and I’m just very fortunate to have been here for the last, really 23 years.”

The alumni also attended last night’s game to honor Coach Vogt.