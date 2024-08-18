Penfield holds festival with music and robotics

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield hosted a festival on Saturday featuring music, children’s activities, and robots.

The Penfield Community Robotics Group and the Town of Penfield partnered for the Grateful Red Music Fest. Robotics groups were able to showcase their creations to crowds of people, serving as a fundraiser for these teams to continue making and developing robots.

“We obviously have the music going on but we also have all the way from elementary school up to high school level robotics here today,” said Larry Lewis, team leader of Penfield Robotics. “And we also have a kids zone so the kids can play around in the bounce house, they can make different steam activities.”