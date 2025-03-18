Penfield man arrested for possessing child pornography, threatening NYSP investigator

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On February 27, Ryon M. Shorter, 22, from Penfield, contacted the State Police and made death threats to an investigator.

Shorter was found that day and arrested for possessing sexual performance by a child less than 16,: Possess/Access To View, and aggravated harassment. He was issued an appearance ticket and will be in Penfield Town Court on on March 19.

On January 27, 2023, the New York State Police in Rochester received 18 CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting the possession of child abuse material.

After an investigation and a search warrant were executed, it was determined that Shorter possessed files of child sexual abuse materials.