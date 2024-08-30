Penfield native finishes fourth in his heat for rowing at Paralympics

PARIS — Penfield native Todd Vogt took to the water in Paris on Friday, competing in his first day of rowing in the 2024 Paralympics.

Vogt, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s seven years ago, is a part of Team USA’s PR3 mixed double sculls crew. Vogt and his teammate Saige Harper finished fourth in their heat with a time of 7:44. The duo missed out on automatically qualifying for the final but did qualify for the repechage round. Australia was the only duo in their heat to qualify for the finals.

The repechage round will take place on Saturday starting at 5:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Vogt and Harper are in a heat with four other competitors.

Vogt is coming off a silver medal win at the mixed double sculls world championships last summer in Wollenschlaeger.