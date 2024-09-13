Penfield neighborhood turns out for outdoors Bills watch party

Penfield neighborhood gathers to watch Bills-Dolphins game outdoors

PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s always fun to watch a Bills game with a group of friends. How about an entire neighborhood?

The folks who live on Terrace Hill Drive in Penfield had a Bills watch party outside Thursday night. They gathered on one of the lawns and had the big screen set up, with people bringing their lawn chairs and eating pizza while rooting on the Bills to their 31-10 victory over the Dolphins.

This is the third year the neighborhood has gotten together for a game.