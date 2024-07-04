Penfield neighbors voice concerns over proposed Costco development

Some neighbors express reservations over a Penfield Costco

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Plans to build a new Costco in Penfield were not on the Town Board meeting agenda Wednesday night, but that didn’t keep neighbors from sounding off about the project.

“I would like to see one come closer to Henrietta. But I guess my initial thought was why not go down to Panorama?” said Mary Lou Rothfuss, a concerned neighbor.

For neighbors like Rothfuss, Costco isn’t the problem. It’s where the warehouse superstore plans to build that has her concerned.

“You’ve already got all of these buildings that are empty and a parking lot that is fully available. Put it there,” Rothfuss said.

Town Supervisor Jeff Leenhouts announced on Monday that an application is pending on the old Wickham property — a 51-acre lot along the east and west sides of Route 250 at Sweets Corners.

“We received a sketch plan review for the proposed development on 250. The planning department recently received this application for a concept proposal,” Leenhouts said at the meeting.

Leenhouts briefly addressed the project before neighbors took to the mic.

Dawn Espenalla says she is among those who feel that without careful planning by board members, the big-box retailer could spoil the spirit of the mixed use development area.

“Medical offices, community organizations, coffee shops, you name it. The things that create that true sense of community in a mixed use development. Then it’s basically just a Costco with a bunch of apartments around it,” Espenella said.

Leenhouts says planning carefully is exactly what the Town Board will do, taking time to remind everyone at the meeting that it’s too early to jump to any conclusions about the project.

“The application (is) in its very early stages of review. Our staff is reviewing the submitted materials. That information will be shared on our website later this month in conjunction with the Planning Board’s hearing process,” Leenhouts said.

That public hearing at the Planning Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, August 8.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.