Penfield residents concerned about proposed Chick-fil-A’s impact on traffic safety

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Plans for a new Chick-fil-A in Penfield have sparked concern among residents. Community members voiced their concerns over the project’s traffic impact at a planning board meeting.

The proposed Chick-fil-A on State Route 250 has been in development for about two years. However, many neighbors feel the changes made to the plan are insufficient.

Tony Perrone, president of “Preserve Penfield,” criticized the traffic studies used for the proposal.

“Many of us started digging into the traffic studies that were used as a basis for the proposal and found some oversights, missing information, cherry-picked data in the conclusions,” Perrone said. “That was backed up by data further on in the document and it was just generally shown through rose-colored glasses.”

Chick-fil-A has made several adjustments to its site plan, including adding a crosswalk, widening the drive-thru lane, and installing a new traffic signal. The company claims the project will create 100 to 125 jobs and states that the Department of Transportation’s data shows no significant traffic impacts.

Despite these changes, some residents remain concerned. Mel Callan said that despite the positives that come with the project, she’s worried about people getting injured.

“I’m just concerned about the types of jobs that they would have. I think that job development is always good in the community maybe many of them would be part-time, young people, which is fine. But it doesn’t outweigh the concerns for the traffic. The risks for accidents happening,” she said.

The planning board has tabled the project until Chick-fil-A provides additional materials for review. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9 in Penfield.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.