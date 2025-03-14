Penfield School Board meetings will have new security measures after threatening messages

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Penfield Central School District is implementing new security measures for its board meetings.

This comes after attendees of a meeting clashed with board members in February over illustrations in a book in the elementary school library called “The Rainbow Parade”. Since then, the district leaders have received hate mail and threatening messages.

Going forward, anyone who wants to speak must email the district clerk ahead of time. Public comment will be limited to people who are parents of current students, employees, or Penfield residents.

In addition, new security measures will begin on April 8 in partnership with Blackhawk Security & Investigations, Inc. Meeting attendees must go through metal detectors and checks for their purses and bags. Armed security guards will be stationed at the front door and inside the meeting.

The district also says it’s revising its policy on guns for security guards. With written authorization of the superintendent, the district’s safety and security coordinator and Blackhawk Security guards may carry a concealed gun. In addition to being at meetings, Blackhawk Security guards will patrol schools and check in daily with principals starting on March 17. They’ll also provide security for district events.

The district says that, if anyone causes a disruption at a meeting, they’ll be asked to leave and be escorted out if they don’t comply.