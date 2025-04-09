Penfield school board returns after threats

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PENFIELD, N.Y. – Penfield parents who returned to a school board meeting Tuesday night were met with heightened security measures after previous disruptions canceled last month’s meeting.

News10NBC’s Kristi Blake counted at least 150 attendees.

Attendees underwent bag searches and metal detector scans. Superintendent Tasha Potter highlighted the importance of security, saying, “Having Blackhawk protect us and support our safety and security in this way is exactly what our district needs at this time.”

On top of securing the board meetings, Blackhawk Security & Investigation, Inc. is patrolling the campus.

Potter said the district consulted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Attorney General’s office before coming up with a plan.

“I’m grateful for security because I know people here who were here last time and did not feel safe,” Tim Collins said. “It seems to me like a wise decision to ensure that all participants, whether they’re happy with the board or not, feel safe.”

February’s meeting was cut short after recessing early due to disruptions, leaving the meeting without public comments. The meeting drew a large crowd as parents clashed over the controversial book, “The Rainbow Parade.”

March’s meeting was canceled after threats were sent to board members.

However, not everyone agreed with the increased security presence. “The knee-jerk reaction was unwarranted,” David Ruiz said. “Hopefully, they will adjust and save the taxpayer money.”

Amid the security discussions, parents also received updates on controversial books in the school library. Three books, including “The Rainbow Parade,” are under review. If a majority of the review board recommends removal, the material will only be removed from the specific library where the removal was filed. Groups for each book are meeting this week.

