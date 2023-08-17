Penfield Wegmans is holding celebration of Bills Little People set

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Penfield Wegmans is holding an event on Saturday to celebrate the sale of the Fisher-Price Buffalo Bills Little People figure set.

This is the third year that the Buffalo Bills have partnered with Fisher-Price to create the limited edition set.

The event at the Wegmans on 2157 Penfield Rd. runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can buy the set while supplies last, meet Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo, and play in a football toss game. Children can also enjoy a coloring station, face painting, tattoos, and games. There will also be autographed Bills merchandise to purchase.

The Bills’ Little People set went on sale last Friday at local Wegmans stores. This year’s set includes figures of all-star quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Von Miller, and a Bills fan.

For every set sold, $10 will go to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. In the first two years of the Bills and Fisher-Price partnership, the sets have raised more than $2 million for the hospital.