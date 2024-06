Penfield fireworks celebration Saturday postponed

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Town of Penfield has postponed Saturday night’s fireworks because of the weather.

The parade is still scheduled for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at present, but town leaders will make a final decision at 8 a.m.

If you were planning on heading to Harris Whalen Park Saturday afternoon for music and food trucks, that has been canceled.