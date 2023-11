ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – A 24-year-old Penn Yan man was killed in a crash in Gorham Friday.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephen Erb was heading south on County Road 18 when his Subaru left the road, hit an embankment, and overturned. Erb was ejected. He died at the hospital.

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital.

Deputies continue to investigate.