Pennsylvania man dies after car hits tree in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said that on Monday deputies responded to State Route 36 in the Town of Troupsburg, for a report of a vehicle crash into a tree. The car had one person inside. The driver was unresponsive when deputies arrived, CPR was administered, and the driver was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver was identified as Charles R. Carl Sr., 71, of Westfield, Pennsylvania.