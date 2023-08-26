‘People are dying left and right out here’; Business owner reacts to man shot and killed on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man outside a business overnight on the city’s northwest side.

Police say the man was shot at the Sunoco gas station on Dewey Avenue. It happened after a fight, and he was then rushed to the hospital.

There are several businesses in the neighborhood where the shooting took place, and the owners say they have seen a spike in violence, so this shooting doesn’t surprise them.

Saturday evening it was quiet, and things seemed back to normal but overnight a few hours before sunrise that was not the case.

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station close to 4:30 p.m. That’s where they found the 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Witnesses said there was an altercation involving multiple people in the parking lot before it escalated to a shooting.

Businesses owners in the neighborhood said they are not surprised. These shooting happen all too often and would like to see something done about the increased violence in the neighborhood.

“I mean it’s kind of frustrating that people are dying left and right out here. But as I said, it’s happening so much, we are getting used to it. It’s a part of the city now,” Anthony Brooks, Master Barber at Champions Barber Shop said.

It’s not known if the man who died was the intended target of the shooting or a bystander.

Police ask anyone with information or video to call 911.