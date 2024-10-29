People can apply for help with winter electric bills starting Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E and NYSEG customers who need help with paying electric bills this winter can apply for assistance starting Friday.
People can apply through the Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal grant program. Benefits are available through March 17, 2025, or until the funds run out. Anyone enrolled in HEAP will also receive a monthly credit on their bill through the Companies’ Energy Assistance Program. You can learn how to apply on the state’s website here.
If you receive any of the following assistance programs, you can complete an application and submit proof of participation for enrollment:
- Supplemental Security Income
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Medicaid
- Federal Public Housing Assistance
- Veterans Pension and Survivor Benefits
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
- Tribal Lands Head Start
- Lifeline Telephone Service Program
- HEAP grant applied to a fuel vendor other than NYSEG or RG&E