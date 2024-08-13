People can comment on RCSD safety plan at hearing on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is drafting its district-wide safety plan and school leaders want to hear from you.

A public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the the district’s Central Administrative Offices on West Broad Street.

The safety plan is put in place by the superintendent. It’s an action plan for schools in case of an emergency such as an active shooter. The deadline to sign up to speak has passed.

You can see the district-wide safety plan here.