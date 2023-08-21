People celebrate women’s right to vote at Susan B. Anthony Square Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People gathered at Susan B. Anthony Square Park on Sunday to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The amendment granted women the right to vote and solidified their political voice. The celebration highlighted the creativity and talents of local women with an artists’ showcase. It included dance, poetry, and writing.

“As a female we have the right to vote as soon as we’re born. We need to take that very seriously and we need to commemorate it every day,” said Ellen Lewis, co-developer of the 19th Amendment Emporium.

“We need to know what the vote stands for. It’s power, it’s political power. We have the right to choose our representatives, we have the power to influence policy making and we need to use that right.”

The event was organized by the 19th Amendment Emporium which plans to open an art gallery and learning center on King Street in Rochester. That’s set to open in 2024.