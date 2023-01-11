People demand that city improves policies to protect homeless during extreme cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members, volunteers, and elected officials joined forces to demand that the City on Forhcester step up its Code Blue policies.

Code Blue goes into effect during extreme winter weather and advocates are now asking for more support when it comes to caring for the city’s homeless population during Code Blue events.

At a press conference on Wednesday, speakers called on city and county officials for more help keeping people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather emergencies.