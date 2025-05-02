People face troubles getting into the DMV to get their REAL ID

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The Real ID deadline is just five days away, and many people are facing long waits and confusion at the DMV.

John Pierri, a Fairport resident, has tried three times to get his Real ID. He expressed frustration with the lack of communication from the county clerk’s office.

“I’ll guarantee you right now, if you call that number, you won’t get a response from anybody,” Pierri said.

Pierri shared photos from his April 15 trip to the DMV, where he was told he needed another appointment for the Real ID. Last Saturday, he and 20-25 others found the DMV closed despite having appointments.

On Tuesday, Pierri attempted a walk-in visit but was told to make an appointment and call a provided number.

“They tell you to leave your name and phone number and they will get back to you. And they have never got back to me,” Pierri said. He has called ten times without a response.

Pierri also emailed County Executive Bello and County Clerk Jamie Romeo but received no reply.

“Either you’re going to answer the phone or you’re not going to answer the phone. And are you going to get back to people or you’re not going to get back to people?” he asked.

County Clerk Jamie Romeo explained the challenges.

“We don’t have a huge call center. We have a very small number of staff so if they don’t get through to the live person, they’re probably on the phone with another person,” Romeo said.

Currently, three people are working the call center. Romeo mentioned plans for more mobile DMV setups, with details to be shared on social media and the DMV website.

An appointment is required to obtain a Real ID. The deadline to fly with a regular ID ends Wednesday, but Real IDs can still be obtained after this deadline. To learn more, click here.

