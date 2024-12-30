Hanukkah events: People gather in Pittsford to celebrate Hanukkah and watch Bills game

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A celebration on Sunday in Pittsford merged a Buffalo Bills watch party with a celebration of the fifth night of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah began at sundown on Wednesday, Dec. 25. It runs through sundown on Thursday, Jan. 2. Organizers say it’s important to publicly showcase their faith at a time when antisemitism is on the rise.

“So Hanukkah actually is one of the few holidays in Judaism about public celebration,” said Rabbi Yitzi Hein, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Pittsford. “Even when you light the menorah at home, you light it in the window so people can see the menorah. It’s very fitting. Hannukah is the first time in history when, a small group won back religious freedom from religious, oppression. That’s why we want to really cherish that freedom and celebrate it in as open and free way as possible.”

The watch party also featured a special Hannukah car parade through Pittsford. Here’s the schedule for other events around the area to celebrate Hanukkah:

Monday, Dec. 30: A menorah lighting will take place at the Four Corners of Penfield at Route 441 and Five Mile Line. It begins at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a lighting at Victor Town Hall at 85 East Main St. at 6 p.m. At both locations, there will be donuts and latkes.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: A menorah lighting will take place at Mendon Town Hall at 16 West Main St. There will be donuts and latkes.

You can learn more about the public menorah lightings on the Chabad of Rochester’s Facebook page.