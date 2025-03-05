People in downtown Rochester protest Trump’s foreign policy, job cuts, and other issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dozens of people gathered at the Federal Building in downtown Rochester on Tuesday, protesting President Donald Trump’s foreign policy in the War in Ukraine, Elon Musk’s involvement with federal job cuts, and other policies of the Trump administration.

The protesters on State Street expressed concern that the country is being run like a business rather than focusing on the needs and rights of its citizens.

“The country is being handled like a business, like it’s just being run to make money,” said protestor Todd Klafehn. “It’s not, it’s about the people. It’s about people in this country and their rights and abilities to vote and choose what direction this country should go in.”

The protest came before Trump addressed Congress in a joint session on Tuesday night, where he spoke his policy changes since he took office. You can hear reaction from the address from local and state leaders on both sides of the aisle here.

