People in Rochester share their experiences weathering Wednesday’s storm

People talk about their experiences weathering the storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a day of heavy rain, wind, and tornado warnings, people in the region are weighing in on how they prepare for severe weather.

“I said God is awesome. He is so magnificent. I said ‘Lord, have your way,'” Kathy Harrison said.

Harrison has called Rochester home for all 63 years of her life. She says being ready is part preparation and part attitude.

“It was still for that moment. Each time it rained, everybody inside. We had people in the stores waiting for it to calm down,” Harrison said.

As a former postal worker, rain, wind, and everything in between were a part of life for Harrison.

“You know the post office? Rain. Snow. Sleet. Or shine. You gotta come to work. And I traveled in that, and by God’s grace I got through safely and took my time,” she said.

Taking the dog out for a walk after the storm, nearby neighbor Paul Houge says he’s just glad to live in an apartment downtown. Flooding isn’t a concern, but Houge says he still goes the extra mile to be safe.

“The good thing about being on the third-floor apartment is that there is a little bit of protection from the weather elements. Making sure all the windows are closed. That all the air gaps are sealed around the AC units. Unplugging anything that is a big power drain,” Houge said.

As a manager of a business, Houge says the economic impact of the storm is what he feels the most.

“I was working at the Daily Refresher where I am the manager, and the storms definitely had an impact on foot traffic,” he said.

“It was just — the wind was blowing in, and it just seemed like, I was just saying like, ‘Lord. I’m a believer. I’m a woman of God. You never cease to amaze me,'” Harrison said.

As soon as the rain stopped, it seemed like everyone headed outside. News10NBC’s Bret Vetter reported a considerable amount of foot and paw traffic outside the station on East Avenue.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.