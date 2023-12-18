People in Santa costumes run around Rochester for annual Santa Stampede

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People dressed up in Santa costumers ran and walked around Rochester for the annual Santa Stampede on Sunday morning.

The three mile run that began at Fleet Feet at the Culver Road Armory aimed to spread holiday cheer. It also benefited the Bivona Child Advocacy Center and runners were encouraged to bring fleece blankets, plain sweatpants, leggings, or sweatshirts to donate to Bivona.

“This one literally just spreads joy,” said Fleet Feet owner Ellen Brenner-Boutillier. “People are honking their horns at us. We say Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, happy holidays to happy Kwanzaa, to people on the streets. It just spreads goodwill.”

After the run, the Santas went back to Fleet Feet for holiday festivities.