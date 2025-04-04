People living with diabetes gather to train ahead of Tour de Cure

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – People living with diabetes, also known as “Red Riders”, came to Compass Cycle in Rochester on Thursday night to train for the annual Tour de Cure.

The Red Rider Training Ride was an opportunity to raise money and spread awareness about diabetes.

“Having diabetes is hard. I’ve lived with it for 19 years now and it doesn’t get any easier, honestly,” said Allison Coon for the Finger Lakes Region American Diabetes Association. “When we get the community together to have an event like this, it means a lot just showing support and raising awareness about diabetes overall.”

The “Tour de Cure” is June 7 at Stokoe Farms in Scottsville. It gets underway at 7 a.m. You can sign up here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.