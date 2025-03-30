People march in downtown Rochester ahead of Trans Day of Visibility

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester transgender community and advocates marched in downtown Rochester on Sunday ahead of Trans Day of Visibility on Monday.

The rally got underway at 1 p.m. at MLK Park. Supporters say that, while the 2024 Equal Rights Amendment marks progress, trans people in Rochester and the country overall still face discrimination.

Community leaders are urging local and state officials to move beyond statements of support and take direct legislative action to protect trans lives.

“We know that the trans community is hurting today because of the murder of Sam Nordquist and that’s not an isolated event,” said Meredith Ouderkirk, Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Central & Western NY. “What we’ve seen is systematic and a major trend of transphobia, of hatred, of prejudice. So we’re here today showing up, rallying with the community and demanding concrete action for our rights, our safety and our joy.”

Advocates also say events like this help people see members of the trans community as neighbors, friends, and valuable members of society.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.