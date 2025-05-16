‘People might think they’re crazy’: RCSD student, stigma preventing kids from seeking mental health support amid growing crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The youth mental health crisis is growing in the country, with increasing rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts among students. The crisis is affecting students’ academic performance and overall well-being.

A 2023 report by the CDC highlighted alarming mental health trends among high school students, noting that nearly a third of teen girls seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, up from 19% a decade earlier.

Titanaly Rivera, 14, an RCSD student, shared her experiences with anxiety and stress.

“There’s also kids who have depression and anxiety. I have anxiety a lot because of how much stress I get when there’s so much work,” Rivera said. Rivera sometimes cries when overwhelmed and mentioned a friend who struggles with depression and tried to hurt herself.

“Last time she got real angry and screamed at our teacher and she said sorry she didn’t really mean it,” Rivera said. Despite past challenges with bullying, Rivera now feels confident and supported by her mom, friends, and teachers. She emphasized the stigma around mental health makes it difficult for kids to seek help.

“People might think they’re crazy—some kids don’t want to feel like that,” she said.

Isiah Santiago, Rochester City School District Board Commissioner, has been advocating for youth mental health.

“I have been an advocate for youth mental health and fixing and working to destigmatize it in schools,” Santiago said. He proposed to the board, forming a committee to analyze mental health policies and services. The school board approved the proposal. The committee will include students, parents, administrators, and professionals to provide recommendations for accessible mental health support in schools.

“The school can be somewhere, where they don’t just come and ask for help but also be encouraged to know the school district is going to support you.

Josh Mack from the Rochester Parents Association has studied mental health issues with students and has event written a book, Bodegas: Urban Children Health Matters. He said the district has many mental health resources currently available for students. He admires Santiago’s initiative and expressed he hopes the commissioner follows through on his promise for improved mental health services for students.

“This community will hold your feet to the fire. No matter who you are and where you come from, Once you get out there and stick your foot out there, now guess what, it’s not easy to pull it back.” Mack said.

The RCSD mental health committee is expected to be in place by the 2025-2026 school year in early September.