People raise concerns about changes to Medicaid program to remove third-party businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Consumers and caregivers are raising the alarm on the big changes coming to a Medicaid program in New York State.

It’s called CDPAP, the consumer directed personal assistance program. If you’re disabled or chronically ill, CDPAP lets you choose your caregivers and pay them through Medicaid.

In the budget this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed an overhaul to the program. But News10NBC spoke with caregivers and recipients who say the change will wreak havoc on the health care system.

“Its a way you get home or you get stuck, you get stuck in the hospital without this program,” said Heather Burroughs whose daughter uses CDPAP.

Burroughs has been using CDPAP for her 17-year-old Devyn for over a decade now. Devyn has a rare genetic disorder. She’s non-speaking, has delayed motor skills, and has life-threatening seizures, sometimes when sleeping.

“I don’t know about you but I need to sleep, so it became really clear really fast that we needed some support at home to keep Devyn home,” Burroughs said.

Devyn now has eight caretakers who rotate out 24/7 care. Several are longtime friends and the third-party business that handles their payments is run by a friend in town. There are around 600 of those, called fiscal intermediaries, around the state. But come Oct. 1 of this year, they’re on the chopping block.

“There is no transition plan and no money allocated for transition and no money allocated for transition,” said Bryan O’Malley who represents a nonprofit that supports those fiscal intermediary businesses. “And we know that its going to result in tens of thousands of people falling through the cracks, going without services, and ending up in hospitals nursing homes or worse.”

O’Malley says that, when this transition happens, those FI employees will also be out of a job unless the single replacement FI hires them. With concerns from both caregivers and those receiving care, they’re asking the governor to pump the brakes on this transition.

“The overhead itself, they want to break that down and try to streamline it. That’s fine but they don’t have to change the consumer end, we don’t have to feel this on our end,” O’Malley said.

New York isn’t making this change out of nowhere. CDPAP spending was more than 9 billion dollars last year. The governor’s office believes with some administrative streamlining that number could be lower and those tax dollars could work harder.

O’Malley says they want the state to pump the breaks and actually talk to the stakeholders in CDPAP now before instituting changes.

He says Oct. 1 is an aggressive timeline. You heard Burroughs say she’s not against change, she’s just terrified that a hasty rollout will compromise her daughter’s care, along with tens of millions of our most vulnerable New Yorkers.

