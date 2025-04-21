People’s Choice Kitchen gives out 100 new bikes to children in Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The People’s Choice Kitchen held its fourth annual Easter Bike Giveaway on Sunday, providing 100 new bikes to children in Rochester.

The event took place at the Thurston Road YMCA parking lot and was co-sponsored by the Rochester Fire Department in coordination with various local businesses and community members.

“It’s a great thing to see everyone come together to put smiles on families’ faces, especially Easter Sunday,” said Evangela Stanley, owner of People’s Choice Kitchen.

Kenneth Rivers, owner of Hooked Fish Market, expressed his gratitude for being a part of the giveaway.

“I feel there was a blessing and being blessed at the same time, to be able to give back to the community. I realized how important a bike was to me when I was growing up, so it was just a blessing to be a part of this,” Rivers said.

The YMCA, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the nonprofit organization Serve the Community were also at the giveaway.

