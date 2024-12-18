People’s Choice Kitchen holds annual toy giveaway outside YMCA

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The People’s Choice Kitchen spread some holiday cheer to children on Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant’s owner Evangela Stanley held her fifth annual toy giveaway. Children lined up outside the Thurston Road YMCA for food, presents, and a chance to meet Santa.

The Rochester Police Department partnered to help with the toy giveaway.