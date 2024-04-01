People’s Choice Kitchen holds third annual Easter bike giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday, the Easter bunny handed out something pretty sweet to dozens of kids, and it wasn’t chocolate. It was free bikes organized by People’s Choice Kitchen Restaurant.

The owner, Evangela Stanley, says it was their third annual Easter bike giveaway. Fifty bikes were given away to kids ages 4 through 10

The Monroe County Office of Traffic Safety donated the bicycle helmets to the kids.

Stanley says she started this event with the help of 40 small businesses, local churches, and local political leaders. Some of the sponsors include Wegmans, Salvatores and Ronald Hall.

She said it was a community effort and the kids were filled with excitement.

