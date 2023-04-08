People’s Choice Kitchen owner gives away bikes for second consecutive year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Families from all around Rochester gathered on a beautiful day at the former Walgreens along Thurston and Brooks Avenues for this second annual giveaway event.

“It’s an Easter event. I decided to give away bikes for kids to get them out of the house,” said People’s Choice Kitchen owner Evangela Stanley. “Parents as well as teenagers. I have bikes for all age groups. I figured Easter bags and bikes, you can’t beat it.”

Each family in line was given an egg to open. Inside the egg was a color written on a piece of paper, which was supposed to determine which family received a bike.

But, a big announcement was made: Each child present would be receiving a bike on Saturday, regardless of the color written on the paper inside. People’s Choice Kitchen owner Evangela Stanley says it’s a donation event that wouldn’t be possible without generous contributions from across the country.

“I’ve had the whole community, as far as Texas, ship bikes here, and Long Island, New York. Every one of these young ladies here donated at least two or three bikes to help a family. The Senators Cooney, Sabrina LaMa, jumped in and wanted to be on board. My clergy, it’s just amazing.”

Stanley says that especially given the hardships many families are experiencing right now, it’s important to give back to the community as much as possible. She fully intends on hosting another giveaway event next year.