Peregrine falcon atop Times Square Building lays third egg of the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The peregrine falcon couple atop the Times Square Building in downtown Rochester has welcomed its third egg of the season.

Nova, who has used the nesting box on the building since 2022, laid the most recent egg on Tuesday morning just after 4:30. Soon after, her partner, Neader, came over.

Nova laid her first egg of the season on Wednesday, March 19. If she lays a fourth egg, it’s expected to arrive on Thursday night, according to RFalconCam. The first egg could hatch by mid to late April.

Falcons have been nesting on Rochester’s buildings since 1998, when the first falcons began using the nesting box on Kodak Tower. The city got its second nesting box, on the Times Square Building, in 2008.

The Rochester area worked to support perigine falcons after the species was nearly wiped out in the 1970s from the use of the insecticide DDT. Now, the populations are faring much better. You can watch the falcons in the nesting box live through RFalconCam here.