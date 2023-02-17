Perinton plans memorial for fallen RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Town of Perinton is planning a permanent memorial in honor of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, who lived in Perinton

The town board created a committee to explore options for the memorial. That committee will make recommendations to the board on the location and concept.

The officer’s wife, Lynn Mazurkiewicz, is on the committee. Officer Mazurkiewicz died in the line of duty last July when he and his partner were ambushed and shot. Kelvin Vickers is in jail, charged with his murder.