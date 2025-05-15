Perinton residents raise concerns over proposal to build town homes at board meeting

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PERINTON, N.Y. – Dozens of neighbors packed the Perinton Town Board meeting on Wednesday night to say “no thank you” to a proposal to build 30 new town homes on Thornell Road near State Route 96.

“I think just because an idea has economic merit doesn’t mean it has the charm to go along with it,” one neighbor said during the meeting.

The town supervisor says he’s received many emails from neighbors who are in favor of this new development and those who are against it. News10NBC couldn’t find any neighbors who were in favor of it. Bill Corbett, one of the neighbors against the proposed plans, says these properties will bring more cars, which means more traffic and more dangerous roads.

“Well, always more traffic is more congestion, and nobody likes traffic,” Corbett said.

At the site, there’s already an existing office and signs that say “up for review by the town board.”

Dennis Wilmot, the developer for this project, declined an on-camera interview but spoke to News10NBC off-camera. He says they’ve conducted a traffic study that found building the properties would only add a maximum of 18 cars per hour, which he believes wouldn’t be a problem. However, his team did explain one issue the study revealed with access in and out of the property onto Route 96.

The developer is recommending an intersection warning sign to make drivers aware that they are approaching the site. Wilmot says they are complying with all the zoning rules and says a lot of the traffic issues are unrelated to what they’re doing.

Corbett is hoping the board takes into consideration the voices of dozens who are against this project. The next town board meeting will be in two weeks on May 28.

