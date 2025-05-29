Perinton Town Board votes against housing development on former Burgundy Basin property

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PERINTON, N.Y. – A former wedding venue in Perinton will remain vacant as the Perinton Town Board voted against a proposal to develop the property for mixed-use housing and businesses.

The decision was made during a meeting attended by News10NBC.

“I think that was a proper decision,” said Elmer Dustman, a neighbor near the former Burgundy Basin.

Dustman and other residents expressed concerns about potential flooding, traffic, and pedestrian safety along Marsh Road, a busy single-lane road where the Basin sits.

Bill Corbett, another neighbor, highlighted the contrast between the proposed four-story buildings and the existing single-story neighborhood. He also mentioned past issues with the embankment causing floods.

“We’re not going to know if there is a serious compromise with the embankment until it’s too late,” said Michael Folino, a Town Council member. He expressed discomfort with approving high-density dwellings on potentially unsafe soil.

The proposal included 189 apartments, 20 townhomes, and a restaurant.

The Burgundy Basin owners’ attorney, Alan Knauf, expressed disappointment over the decision.

“This would be a great development. The site has been developed for over 60 years. It’s consistent with the town zoning in the comprehensive plan,” said Knauf. He mentioned a housing shortage in the community and suggested that the traffic impact would be less than when the Burgundy Basin Inn was operational.

The current owners of the property are now reviewing their options for the future.

