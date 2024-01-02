Perry woman dies in Wyoming County crash

WYOMING, COUNTY – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that happend at the intersection of State Route 20A at Silver Lake Road in the Town of Perry.

On Friday, December 29 at 5:38 p.m., the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Wyoming County Crash Management Team, went to the scene after receiving calls about the crash.

The investigation found that Carolyn A. Robb, age 78 of Perry, was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on State Route 20A, when she drove into the rear end of a stopped 2015 Honda CRV waiting in traffic to make a left hand turn.

CPR was performed on Robb by passing motorists and first responders, and she was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries the next day.