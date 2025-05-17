Persimmon Place: YWCA’s new $4M emergency shelter for families part of 20-year renovation plan

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City leaders and members of the YWCA Friday celebrated the grand opening of an emergency shelter for families on Rochester’s southwest side. The new facility, called “Persimmon Place,” is located on Ardmore Street in a building that was formerly a youth center.

The project, which cost more than $4 million, provides 12 living spaces for local families in need. Organizers aimed to create a home-like environment with amenities including a full kitchen, playroom, and outdoor playground for children.

“We need more places like Persimmon Place where families can live in this home environment,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Look around you, like this is just an incredible environment here where we can work with families toward self-sufficiency, work with families to get back up and going, but also be able to provide that care to our children.”

The project is part of a 20-year renovation plan for the YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County.

