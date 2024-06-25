Woman and several puppies rescued from rollover crash in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews rescued a woman, a dog, and several puppies from a rollover crash in downtown Rochester on Tuesday morning.

It happened near the corner of Court and Chestnut streets. People standing on the sidewalk held the puppies to their chest, wrapped them in blankets, and put them in cardboard boxes to keep them calm.

There are two stretchers at the scene.