Person arrested for stabbing on Zimmer Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 23, is recovering after a stabbing Wednesday night on Zimmer Street near the intersection of Portland Avenue and Bay Street. Rochester Police have arrested a suspect in that stabbing.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. and found the man with multiple cuts to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

After an investigation, officers arrested a 24-year-old man for assault and took him to the Monroe County Jail.