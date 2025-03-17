Person dies after house fire breaks out on Farleigh Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead after a house fire on Farleigh Avenue off Otis Street on the city’s northwest side.

The Rochester Fire Department says it got reports around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday of a fire with someone trapped inside. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and entered the home to battle the fire and search for anyone inside. Crews found one person dead inside the home.

RFD brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. The cause is still under investigation. We’ll update this story once we have the victim’s identity.