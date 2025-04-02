Person fighting for life after being hit by car in Steuben County; Driver charged

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. — A 56-year-old has life-threatening injuries and another person has serious injuries after an SUV hit them while walking in Steuben County.

New York State Police say the driver, Walter Golden, hit them intentionally. The Arkport resident, 40, is charged with assault and was taken to the Steuben County Jail.

Troopers say the two people were hit on Sunday evening while they were walking on a farm equipment access path near a trailer park in the Town of Hornellsville. The 56-year-old was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition. The 57-year-old was taken to St. James Hospital to treat his injuries and has been released.

Troopers arrested Golden while responding to the scene.