Person has life-threatening injuries after house fire in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Gates on Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call for a house fire on Glenville Drive off Lyell Avenue just before 9 a.m. The Gates Fire Department chief said, that while searching the house, firefighters found an adult in the house unconscious.

Crews deemed the house unlivable. They had to shovel out the fire hydrant to fight the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.