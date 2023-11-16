Person hit and killed by train in Macedon

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A person is dead after being hit by a train, according to the Macedon Police Department.

Police say around 12:40 p.m. Wayne County 911 received a call from a CSX employee saying they saw a person get hit by an oncoming train.

Macedon Police officers responded to the scene and found the person, who has not been identified. The person died from their injuries at the scene.

Police explain it is still an active scene, and Wayneport Road will be closed to traffic from Eastpark Drive to Quaker Road.