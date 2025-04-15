Person hit and killed while walking on Scottsville Road

CHILI, N.Y. — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Scottsville Road near Mile Wood Road on Tuesday morning.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the person was hit around 1 a.m. and died at the scene. They say the person was in the road and hit by a vehicle heading north.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw deputies shut down Scottsville Road in both directions for the investigation but it has since reopened. Deputies are still investigating the crash and have not released the victim’s name, pending notification of the family.