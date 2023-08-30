Person hospitalized after shooting in Gates overnight

GATES, N.Y. — A person is hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in the lower body in Gates on Tuesday just before midnight.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office got reports of a shooting around State Route 390 Southbound near the Chili Avenue exit. Deputies found the victim’s car at Sunoco Gas Station on Chili Avenue.

Deputies say a “good Samaritan” took the gunshot victim from the gas station parking lot to Strong Memorial Hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition.

State Route 390 South from State Route 490 to Chili Ave was closed for two hours while deputies were investigating. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw investigators walking on the highway with K-9 units, searching for evidence.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call 911.